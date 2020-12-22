Rants and Raves | Dec. 23, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Cobb, Biasiucci outline their legislative priorities to Kingman City Council – Prop. 208 will not hurt us as much as Cobb suggests, but failure to get the COVID-19 under control will devastate this community and county. They should lead by setting the example to follow.

Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave County a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ – If Hildy Angius has her way, the board of supervisors will graduate from craziness to lunacy. Deciding to ignore Gov. Ducey’s COVID-19 mandates, as inadequate as they are, is not an act of patriotism. It’s anarchy!

Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise – This information directly from the most-effected by COVID is what has been desperately needed. County supervisors have been mostly ineffective with precautions because of a few irresponsible members on the board representing themselves while using political bias as fact.

Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise – This is thanks to Mohave County and no mask mandate. See what you did, Angius. KRMC would not be in surge if the virus were weakening.

Ehrhardt files civil rights violation against AG Brnovich – I’m with Jack. Brnovich is playing to the far-out right at our expense!

Ehrhardt files civil rights violation against AG Brnovich – What makes Ehrhardt think he has the right to represent all of the residents of this state?

The Dimocrats elected a brain-dead China-compromised puppet and an extreme socialist vice president and then criticize the Republicans for electing a president who delivered all he promised, plus! Idiots, all of them!

Mexican restaurants – Why the growing number of Mexican restaurants in Kingman? Especially during these times? How about some regular restaurants.

Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave County a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’ – GOOD GRIEF! When are you supervisors going to start acting like responsible adults in addressing our County’s COVID-19 problems? Instead you trust people who don’t know their rump from a roast; not medical experts.

Mohave County logs record number of COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight week – The rise of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 lies on the shoulders of our county and city officials. Shame on you.

Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise – Our hospitals are overwhelmed and asking for help from the public. What county leadership is handing them is a recipe for disaster. Our county BOS pursues ridiculous conspiracy theories and blocks any attempt to encourage mitigating the spread of this virus.