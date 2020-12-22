OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 23
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Volunteers needed to deliver holiday meals to seniors in Kingman

Those wishing to help deliver a holiday meal to a homebound senior can pick up meals at the main entrance to Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25. (Adobe photo)

Those wishing to help deliver a holiday meal to a homebound senior can pick up meals at the main entrance to Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25. (Adobe photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 22, 2020 3:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Area homebound seniors are set to receive meals on Christmas morning again this year courtesy of the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation, however, volunteers from the community are needed to make deliveries and maybe offer a bit of holiday cheer.

Organizer John Kirby, with the help of the KRMC Foundation, has been providing the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community for a decade. While the process will be different in 2020 than in year’s past due to COVID-19, homebound seniors will still be receiving meals Christmas morning.

“I was really concerned and didn't think we were going to do this this year,” Kirby said. “However, I was contacted by folks with the Western Arizona Council of Governments and the Meals on Wheels program and they identified that the need is still there and even greater than it was before.”

Kirby said approximately 160 meals will go out Christmas morning to approximately 100 area residences. Those wishing to volunteer to take a plate of food to a senior on Christmas should arrive at the main entrance of KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25.

There, they will be given a plate of food to deliver without needing to enter the hospital, as a table will be set up on which meals will be placed. Kirby said the whole process for volunteers should take approximately an hour. There’s no need to register or call ahead; just show up and lend a hand.

“They'll just come right up to the table, we’ll give them the appropriate number of meals, their addresses, and then off they go,” Kirby said.

Kirby said he can always count on the Kingman community to come together and help their neighbors.

“With so many people having to make changes to their holiday routines, a lot of families won’t be able to gather and get together in large groups, and this is a way that they can spread Christmas joy throughout Kingman by investing just a small amount of time,” Kirby said. “But the contribution made is welcomed and appreciated by those homebound seniors.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Volunteers needed to deliver holiday meals to seniors in Kingman area
Christmas Meal Delivery Day program seeks volunteers
Volunteers sought for Christmas Day Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers for Christmas
Volunteers swamp Kingman center to deliver holiday meals
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State