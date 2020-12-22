Volunteers needed to deliver holiday meals to seniors in Kingman

KINGMAN – Area homebound seniors are set to receive meals on Christmas morning again this year courtesy of the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation, however, volunteers from the community are needed to make deliveries and maybe offer a bit of holiday cheer.

Organizer John Kirby, with the help of the KRMC Foundation, has been providing the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community for a decade. While the process will be different in 2020 than in year’s past due to COVID-19, homebound seniors will still be receiving meals Christmas morning.

“I was really concerned and didn't think we were going to do this this year,” Kirby said. “However, I was contacted by folks with the Western Arizona Council of Governments and the Meals on Wheels program and they identified that the need is still there and even greater than it was before.”

Kirby said approximately 160 meals will go out Christmas morning to approximately 100 area residences. Those wishing to volunteer to take a plate of food to a senior on Christmas should arrive at the main entrance of KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25.

There, they will be given a plate of food to deliver without needing to enter the hospital, as a table will be set up on which meals will be placed. Kirby said the whole process for volunteers should take approximately an hour. There’s no need to register or call ahead; just show up and lend a hand.

“They'll just come right up to the table, we’ll give them the appropriate number of meals, their addresses, and then off they go,” Kirby said.

Kirby said he can always count on the Kingman community to come together and help their neighbors.

“With so many people having to make changes to their holiday routines, a lot of families won’t be able to gather and get together in large groups, and this is a way that they can spread Christmas joy throughout Kingman by investing just a small amount of time,” Kirby said. “But the contribution made is welcomed and appreciated by those homebound seniors.”