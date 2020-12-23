5 more residents die as Mohave County records 10,000th COVID-19 case

KINGMAN - More than 10,000 Mohave County residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

That dubious milestone was reached when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 238 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Dec. 22, raising the count to 10,119 since the first case was confirmed on March 24.

Tuesday was also a deadly day, as county health officials announced the deaths of another five county residents from complications of COVID-19, raising the death toll to 284.

The deaths included a resident of the Kingman medical service area in the 70-79 age bracket, a Lake Havasu City service area resident in the 50-59 age range, and three Bullhead City area residents, two ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

Just 38 of the 238 new cases were in the Kingman area, including 14 in age groups over age 60, which are generally more vulnerable to the impacts of the disease. There were seven new local cases ages 60-69, six ages 70-79 and one age 80-89. There were also eight cases in the 20-29 age bracket, seven ages 50-59, six ages 30-39, two ages 40-49 and one age 0-10.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s medical service areas, with 105 new cases reported Tuesday. There were also 85 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and 10 in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID cases, and medical facilities in the county are in danger of becoming overwhelmed if the increase continues, hospital CEOs said at a news conference on Tuesday, March 24. Residents were asked to take precautions like wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help contain the surge. Also at the news conference, County Public Health Director Denise Burley warned the public that COVID-19 is five times deadlier than the flu.

There have now been 858 new cases in the first four days of the reporting week, putting the county on track to set a weekly record for new cases for a fifth straight week. The surge mirrors state and national trends.

The county suffered a record 1,313 new cases, as well as 12 deaths, in the week ending Friday, Dec. 18.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, the county logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths, while 10 deaths and 538 new cases were reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 10,119 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 10,669 cases in the county. The county has counted 284 deaths, while the state reports 311.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 101 deaths, followed by Kingman with 74, Lake Havasu City with 61 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 31 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,798 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,762 for Bullhead City, 2,311 for Kingman, 778 for Fort Mohave, 407 for Mohave Valley, 275 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 285 for Golden Valley and 54 for Topock. The locations of another 449 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,480 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 22, there were 224 new cases of the virus in the county from 553 tests for a positivity rate of 41%.

The positivity rate in the county was 23% (155/674) on Tuesday, Dec. 15; 33% (241/732) on Wednesday, Dec. 16; 48% (283/592) on Thursday, Dec. 17; 23% (229/990) on Friday, Dec. 18; 26% (172/670) on Saturday, Dec. 19; 46% (297/643) on Sunday, Dec. 20; and 51% (241/468) on Monday, Dec. 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,649 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 58,358 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 12.4% have been positive. Of the 7,291 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 8.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 23, AZDHS was reporting 54 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 6,058 new cases from 17,714 tests for a positivity rate of 35%. More than 473,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 8,179 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 18.2 million confirmed cases and 323,274 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,720,949 deaths from more than 78 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.