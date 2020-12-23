OFFERS
City of Kingman offices closed Dec. 24-25

City of Kingman offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 23, 2020 2:40 p.m.

KINGMAN - City of Kingman offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Friday, Dec. 25, and Thursday and Friday customers should put their cans out one day early.

KART will not be running on either Thursday or Friday this week, but will continue its regular schedule on Saturday, Dec. 26.

There will also be no commercial trash service on Friday, January 1, 2021. Next Thursday and Friday customers should put their cans out one day early. KART will also not run Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

