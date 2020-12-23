OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 24
Weather  30.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ex-team owner sentenced in rape case in 1 of several probes

Dion Earl, former owner of the Seattle Impact indoor soccer team, who is serving a 12-year prison term for rape in Arizona, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison in Washington for another rape. (Photo by Dravecky, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3azcpXH)

Dion Earl, former owner of the Seattle Impact indoor soccer team, who is serving a 12-year prison term for rape in Arizona, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison in Washington for another rape. (Photo by Dravecky, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3azcpXH)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 23, 2020 9:58 a.m.

SEATTLE - The former owner of a Seattle professional indoor soccer team has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for a Kirkland rape and faces additional prison time when he’s expected to plead guilty to orchestrating a federal tax fraud scheme.

A change-of-plea hearing for Dion Earl has been set for Jan. 11 in the tax fraud case, The Seattle Times reported.

It should bring to an end three major criminal investigations into Earl that so far have resulted in over 14 years of prison time. The former owner of the Seattle Impact is serving a 12-year prison term in Arizona for sexually assaulting two women there. Earl pleaded guilty in September to a charge of felony rape in Kirkland, dating back to September 2009.

A massage parlor attendant told Kirkland police she’d been raped after-hours by a customer not previously known to her but who was later identified as Earl.

Earl initially denied raping the woman and then claimed they’d had consensual sex. Police let the case lapse and then closed it, citing a lack of evidence, before reopening it shortly after Earl’s arrest in Arizona.

King County prosecutors had recommended the 33-month term as part of a plea agreement reached with Earl. He also must register as a sex offender and pay financial restitution to the woman.

Earl came under scrutiny in 2014 when he became owner of the Impact team in the Major Arena Soccer League. After just one regular-season game, 22 of his players walked out on him when two members of the Impact’s all-female dance team accused Earl of sexually assaulting them.

The King County Sheriff’s Office dropped that case for a lack of evidence, though the two dancers and four other former team staffers later won almost $1 million in damages and court fees from Earl in a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault, harassment and unfair treatment by him.

In the tax case, he’s accused of bilking the government of $1.1 million by misstating revenues from the Impact, other businesses and interest he paid on mortgages.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rape investigation of ex-soccer team owner reopened
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort sentenced to 47 months
Boblett going back to prison
Francis William Allison moves to court of Judge Rick Lambert
Phoenix businesswoman gets prison for $50M bank fraud scheme
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State