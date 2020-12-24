60 years and counting
Originally Published: December 24, 2020 11:42 a.m.
Laney and Larry Watilo of Golden Valley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. They were married in Las Vegas at the Little Church of the West, which is now on the National Register of Historic places. They have one child, Bryant Watilo and his wife, Kimberly; three grandchildren, Harley (Eddie) Jackson, Whitney Watilo and James Watlio; and three great-grandchildren, Grace Jackson, Andrew Jackson and Mathew Schaeffer. The couple will plan a family celebration at a later date.
