OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 24
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

60 years and counting

Laney and Larry Watilo of Golden Valley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Courtesy photos)

Laney and Larry Watilo of Golden Valley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: December 24, 2020 11:42 a.m.

Laney and Larry Watilo of Golden Valley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. They were married in Las Vegas at the Little Church of the West, which is now on the National Register of Historic places. They have one child, Bryant Watilo and his wife, Kimberly; three grandchildren, Harley (Eddie) Jackson, Whitney Watilo and James Watlio; and three great-grandchildren, Grace Jackson, Andrew Jackson and Mathew Schaeffer. The couple will plan a family celebration at a later date.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Anniversary: Larry & Laney Watilo
Anniversary: Larry & Laney Watilo
Anniversary: Robert & Patricia Byrd
Anniversary: George and Betty Lou Foschaar
60th Anniversary: Earl & Darlene Westphal
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State