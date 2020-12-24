Booker, Bridges lead new-look Suns past Mavericks

PHOENIX - Devin Booker supplied the offense while Chris Paul provided the savvy in the final minutes.

At least for the first game, the Suns' revamped backcourt performed almost exactly as hoped.

Booker scored 22 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and Phoenix edged the Dallas Mavericks 106-102 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

The 35-year-old Paul had eight points and five assists in his debut with Phoenix. The 10-time All-Star, who was shipped to the desert in a trade with Oklahoma City during the offseason, was quiet for much of the game but made a few clutch plays when it mattered most.

“I like guys who are willing to take the shots,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “And we've got a few guys who will take those shots. Booker and CP have been in those situations before.”

Paul had a crucial steal with about three minutes left and hit a 15-foot jumper with 1:20 remaining to give the Suns a three-point lead. Booker followed with a long jump shot to make it 105-100.

Luka Doncic cut the Suns' lead to three with a dunk but after a Booker miss, Bridges grabbed the offensive rebound and Phoenix closed out the victory.

“We got a win against a really good team,” Williams said.

Doncic looked rusty and hesitant at times in the first half, shooting just 5 for 15 from the field before the break. He showed why he is in the MVP conversation in the second half, leading the Mavs with 32 points. Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson all scored 12 points.

UP NEXT

Suns: Travel to face Sacramento on Saturday.