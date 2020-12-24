Kingman chamber gets $35K for micro grants for businesses

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has received $35,000 from the Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program, funds which will be dispersed to local businesses through micro grants.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Fawson said the program saw $2.2 million requested through 56 applications, and $1 million awarded and divided between 30 Arizona chambers.

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce received $35,000.

Also awarded funds were the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City chambers, both at $40,000.

“The government would give no more than $20,000 per full-time employee and it was a maximum of $50,000,” Fawson said. “We only have two full-time employees here and I know Bullhead and Havasu both have more employees, so I assume that’s why they have higher amounts.”

The chamber will use the money to award micro grants to local businesses to be used for expenses such as utilities, overhead and chamber memberships. Also being thrown into the pool for micro grants is $4,250 courtesy of UniSource.

Based on a recently conducted survey, Fawson said the main concerns of local small business owners at this time are government-mandated restrictions and closures.

Of 42 respondents, which ranged from manufacturing, construction, retail, finance or insurance, services, health care and more, 24 or approximately 57% answered that they have seen their business reduced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen, 38%, said their business has maintained while only one respondent said their business had expanded. Three business owners said the pandemic has had no significant impact on their business.

That same survey found that 58% of respondents have experienced difficulty paying operating expenses including wages, while 29% had difficulty making debt payments as well as purchasing inventory or supplies to fulfill contracts. Approximately 14% of respondents said the pandemic has not posed financial challenges for their businesses.

However, 19 of the responding 42 businesses said they either cut staff or hours, or downsized operations, in order to combat challenges resulting from the pandemic. And 18 business owners said that their business expenses have increased for reasons directly related to the pandemic.

Fawson said the chamber plans to work with the City of Kingman, Mohave County Economic Development and the Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center on the application process for the micro grants. That team will form the committee which will establish the application for the micro grants, review them upon their return and award funds to local businesses.

That process was expected to start this week, said Fawson, who anticipates that local businesses will be able to start applying for micro grants toward the beginning of January 2021.

“We’ll be getting it out through local media, Facebook, as soon as applications are ready so people can apply to get those grants,” Fawson said. “And try to help everybody out and keep everybody in business.”