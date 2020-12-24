OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 24
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman chamber gets $35K for micro grants for businesses

Having received $35,000 from the Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program, the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce will set up a micro grant application process to benefit local businesses. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Having received $35,000 from the Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program, the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce will set up a micro grant application process to benefit local businesses. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 24, 2020 11:32 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has received $35,000 from the Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program, funds which will be dispersed to local businesses through micro grants.

Chamber President and CEO Becky Fawson said the program saw $2.2 million requested through 56 applications, and $1 million awarded and divided between 30 Arizona chambers.

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce received $35,000.

Also awarded funds were the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City chambers, both at $40,000.

“The government would give no more than $20,000 per full-time employee and it was a maximum of $50,000,” Fawson said. “We only have two full-time employees here and I know Bullhead and Havasu both have more employees, so I assume that’s why they have higher amounts.”

The chamber will use the money to award micro grants to local businesses to be used for expenses such as utilities, overhead and chamber memberships. Also being thrown into the pool for micro grants is $4,250 courtesy of UniSource.

Based on a recently conducted survey, Fawson said the main concerns of local small business owners at this time are government-mandated restrictions and closures.

Of 42 respondents, which ranged from manufacturing, construction, retail, finance or insurance, services, health care and more, 24 or approximately 57% answered that they have seen their business reduced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen, 38%, said their business has maintained while only one respondent said their business had expanded. Three business owners said the pandemic has had no significant impact on their business.

That same survey found that 58% of respondents have experienced difficulty paying operating expenses including wages, while 29% had difficulty making debt payments as well as purchasing inventory or supplies to fulfill contracts. Approximately 14% of respondents said the pandemic has not posed financial challenges for their businesses.

However, 19 of the responding 42 businesses said they either cut staff or hours, or downsized operations, in order to combat challenges resulting from the pandemic. And 18 business owners said that their business expenses have increased for reasons directly related to the pandemic.

Fawson said the chamber plans to work with the City of Kingman, Mohave County Economic Development and the Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center on the application process for the micro grants. That team will form the committee which will establish the application for the micro grants, review them upon their return and award funds to local businesses.

That process was expected to start this week, said Fawson, who anticipates that local businesses will be able to start applying for micro grants toward the beginning of January 2021.

“We’ll be getting it out through local media, Facebook, as soon as applications are ready so people can apply to get those grants,” Fawson said. “And try to help everybody out and keep everybody in business.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Community Connection to help provide COVID-19 information, relief in Kingman
Andy Awards nominations now being accepted by Kingman Chamber
Local businesses challenged to decorate for Andy Week
Kingman Area Chamber accepting Andy Award nominations
Fawson speaks to Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State