Kingman Regional Medical Center begins virus antibody therapy
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has started using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory to mimic the body’s natural immune response. With this treatment, a patient receives an intravenous infusion of the antibodies, KRMC wrote in a news release.
“This can enhance the patient’s ability to fight the virus that causes COVID-19,” KRMC wrote.
In November, the federal Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for certain monoclonal antibody therapies. This authorization allows the therapy for COVID-positive patients with high risk for disease progression or hospitalization.
“Clinical trials suggest that the therapy can reduce COVID-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations; however, the drugs are still considered ‘investigational’ and are not approved for use outside the emergency use authorization.
KRMC is currently using the treatment on a limited basis to treat COVID-positive patients with certain risk factors for severe disease. A physician’s order is required.
Sarah Schritter, RN, manager of nursing practice, is administering the therapy in a dedicated clinic three days a week.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to offer these medications to our patients,” Schritter said in the news release. “Our hope is that in using this therapy for the highest-risk patients we can prevent them from needing to be hospitalized.”
For more information, visit https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/.
Information provided by KRMC
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Structure fire in Kingman
- Veteran Villas in Kingman welcomes first 10 vets
- Mohave County hospital CEOs: The surge is real
- 3 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 17
- Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Structure fire in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: