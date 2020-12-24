OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center begins virus antibody therapy

Kingman Regional Medical Center has started using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 24, 2020 10:09 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has started using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory to mimic the body’s natural immune response. With this treatment, a patient receives an intravenous infusion of the antibodies, KRMC wrote in a news release.

“This can enhance the patient’s ability to fight the virus that causes COVID-19,” KRMC wrote.

In November, the federal Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for certain monoclonal antibody therapies. This authorization allows the therapy for COVID-positive patients with high risk for disease progression or hospitalization.

“Clinical trials suggest that the therapy can reduce COVID-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations; however, the drugs are still considered ‘investigational’ and are not approved for use outside the emergency use authorization.

KRMC is currently using the treatment on a limited basis to treat COVID-positive patients with certain risk factors for severe disease. A physician’s order is required.

Sarah Schritter, RN, manager of nursing practice, is administering the therapy in a dedicated clinic three days a week.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to offer these medications to our patients,” Schritter said in the news release. “Our hope is that in using this therapy for the highest-risk patients we can prevent them from needing to be hospitalized.”

For more information, visit https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/.

Information provided by KRMC

