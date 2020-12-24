Kingman Regional Medical Center Urgent Care modifies operating hours as staff redeploys

KINGMAN – Beginning Saturday, Dec. 26 Kingman Regional Medical Center Urgent Care will reduce its hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

KRMC Urgent Care will be closed for Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, and will reopen Saturday with the new hours. The urgent care center will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

As COVID hospitalizations continue to rise, these operational changes will allow staff to be redeployed to other clinical areas in the hospital.

“Right now, we are focused on placing our employees where their skills and expertise are most needed,” said Randy Beck, KRMC director of physician services. “Urgent Care will remain open seven days a week with slightly reduced hours so that patients with urgent, non-respiratory conditions can still come in for medical care.”

KRMC encourages people with respiratory or flu-like symptoms to stay home and consult a health care provider using the Care Anywhere telemedicine platform. Go to azkrmc.com and click on “Care Anywhere.” Those with severe symptoms like difficulty breathing should go to the Emergency Department or call 911.

Information provided by KRMC