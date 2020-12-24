Kingman Regional Medical Center Urgent Care modifies operating hours as staff redeploys
KINGMAN – Beginning Saturday, Dec. 26 Kingman Regional Medical Center Urgent Care will reduce its hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
KRMC Urgent Care will be closed for Christmas Friday, Dec. 25, and will reopen Saturday with the new hours. The urgent care center will also be closed on New Year’s Day.
As COVID hospitalizations continue to rise, these operational changes will allow staff to be redeployed to other clinical areas in the hospital.
“Right now, we are focused on placing our employees where their skills and expertise are most needed,” said Randy Beck, KRMC director of physician services. “Urgent Care will remain open seven days a week with slightly reduced hours so that patients with urgent, non-respiratory conditions can still come in for medical care.”
KRMC encourages people with respiratory or flu-like symptoms to stay home and consult a health care provider using the Care Anywhere telemedicine platform. Go to azkrmc.com and click on “Care Anywhere.” Those with severe symptoms like difficulty breathing should go to the Emergency Department or call 911.
Information provided by KRMC
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Structure fire in Kingman
- Veteran Villas in Kingman welcomes first 10 vets
- Mohave County hospital CEOs: The surge is real
- 3 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 17
- Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Structure fire in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: