Obituary | Dan Cofer Bishop

Mohave County has lost an admired pioneer family member. Dan Cofer Bishop, 84, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020 at home in Kingman, Arizona.

Dan was born in Kingman to Jennielee and Dan McDonald, on Aug. 21, 1936. Dan was preceded in death by his young father due to a mining accident, but he was lucky to have a second father in his life, Judd Bishop. The family loved and worked on the Windmill Ranch near Wikieup, where Dan grew into the role of rancher/cowboy.

He graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1955, attended the University of Arkansas, Northwest University Traffic Institute and Mohave Community College, where he was also a certified tracking instructor.

Dan served proudly in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Technical Specialist Fourth Class and received an honorable discharge.

Dan’s parents were both Mohave County Sheriff’s Office volunteers so it was natural that he be offered a commission by Sheriff Frank Porter as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in 1958.

Dan’s law enforcement career bridged 36 years, from earlier times when Mohave County was much smaller than what it is today. He had a life of acquired hands-on experiences, ranging from his appointment as a Reserve Deputy at the age of 21 while working on the family cattle ranch, to managing the demands of an expansive patrol district as a Lieutenant and District Commander.

His law enforcement and life experiences, combined with an extensive background of training and education, provided a record of distinguished public service. This made him the perfect candidate to run for Mohave County Sheriff, so after retirement, he did just that and fulfilled his lifelong dream.

Dan’s career brought him many awards and accolades as he took pride in his work and lived each day with honesty and courage.

Dan was a past-president and a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a life member of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.

Dan is survived by his loving wife Jean, former wife Ruth, sister Danielle Stephens (Frank); sons Lee Bishop and Rory Bishop (Paula); and daughters Renee Brambley (Wade) and Marcie Ansell (James). He loved his 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and enjoyed his many nieces and nephews along with hundreds of extended family members!

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jennielee Cofer Bishop; his two fathers Dan McDonald and Judd Bishop; and stepdaughter Dawna Jean Young.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kingman Area Food Bank, 2930 E. Butler Ave., Kingman, 86409, or The Friends of the Mohave County Animal Shelter, Box 1224, Kingman, 86402.

Retired Judge Larry Imus will join the family to officiate a private service in Chloride on Jan. 12. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life from 4-6 p.m. at the family home in Kingman. Contact is Jean Bishop at 928-715-1560.

(Covid restrictions will be respected.)

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.