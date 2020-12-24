Olivia, Liam top names for 2020 Arizona babies

PHOENIX – If you're having a baby boy this year, don't name him Liam or Noah unless you want him to just be another Tom, Dick or Harry.

Not that there's anything wrong with any of those names, old or new.

It's just that for yet another year Liam and Noah remain at the top of the chart for all baby boys born in Arizona.

Sure, there were some Toms – or, specifically, Thomases – that were born in Arizona in 2020.

But just 91 of them, according to figures released by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which keeps track of such things.

And there weren't even enough Richards or Harrys to make the agency's Top 100.

By contrast, there were 442 children named Liam. Put another way, that means that more than one out of every 100 baby boys born this year in Arizona is named Liam.

The same more-than-one-in-100 situation exists for girls, with the name Olivia standing out among parents for names for their female offspring for yet another year.

Olivia is followed on the 2020 list by Emma, Sophia and Mia.

So what's with the popularity of Liam, an Irish variant on William? A decade ago it didn't even crack the Top 20.

It could be the effect of movie and pop stars like Liam Neeson, Liam Hemsworth or even Liam Gallagher.

And names beyond that?

Well, perhaps it's just a sign of the COVID-19 times. But parents of newborn boys in Arizona are turning increasingly to the Good Book when looking for names.

How much?

This past year, more than half of the Top 30 names for boys can be found in the Bible.

That starts with No. 2 Noah which a decade ago was in tenth position but nowhere in the Top 20 for decades before that.

But this year there's also Mateo which is a Latin version of Matthew, Benjamin, Elijah, James, Daniel, Ezekiel and David in the Top 20, along with Samuel, Luke, Isaac, Jacob and Joseph in the next 10.

For girls, the picture is quite different, though to be fair that could be because the Bible kind of gives short shrift to female figures.

Instead, there's a certain volatility over the decades among what parents name their female offspring, perhaps affected by everything from literature to film.

Consider Jessica, Ashley and Amanda, the top names for girls born in Arizona in 1990. Nowhere on the Top 100 this year.

Oh, and spelling counts.

The way the health department records the list is how the parents list it on a birth certificate.

So, for example, Sophia comes in just third with 344 girls with that name in 2020. But add another 146 Sofias and 63 Sophies and you now have the No. 1 name for girls.

There are other signs of volatility among names for girls.

Consider Nevaeh.

It's "heaven” spelled backwards. And it appears to have taken off after Sonny Sandoval, frontman for the Christian rock group P.O.D. – Payable on Death – chose that name for his newborn daughter and took her on MTV in 2000.

By 2007 it made it into Arizona's Top 20.

And now? No better than 70th.

It's been even worse with other names that used to be popular, like Heather and Jessica and Stephanie, all in the Top 20 three decades ago – and not even cracking the Top 100 this year.

Conversely, there are some names that are popular now that were pretty rare even a year ago.

Top 10 names for girls born in Arizona in 2020:

Olivia Emma Sophia Mia Isabella Amelia Camila Charlotte Ava Luna

Top 10 names for boys born in Arizona in 2020: