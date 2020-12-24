Santa Barber: J’s Barbershop provides holiday haircuts for the homeless in Kingman

The original Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas, born in the first century in modern Turkey, acted solo. So does Joaquin Jack Lopez, the owner of J’s Barbershop, 4305 Stockton Hill Road.

In business for eight years now, Lopez, for a third year in a row, celebrated the holidays by providing warm clothes and haircuts to local homeless people.

“I lost contact with my dad,” Lopez said. “After he passed away, friends and family told me he was homeless. He was on the streets and even if I saw him, I would not have recognized him because of a big beard.”

Now, each time Lopez sees a homeless person, he thinks of his dad.

“They want to be treated normal again,” he said. “They want to be recognized.”

Fresh haircuts from J’s Barbershop certainly make them recognizable – even if metaphorically – by the community that often ignores them. A haircut can change someone’s day, week or life.

“I don’t have a lot of money or a lot of things, but I have my time. First two years (of haircuts for the homeless) was kind of slow, but it’s picking up more and more,” he said.

He’s all-mobile and works from his vehicle when helping the homeless.

“I go around and if I see someone, I approach them, tell them my name and ask them if they need anything,” Lopez said. “I have bags with warm clothes and I can give them a haircut on the spot.”

Not all homeless people want a haircut, but they gladly accept winter clothes.

Last year a customer prepared bags with a jacket, sweats and a pair of socks each. “It was a great idea,” he said. “So this year we made bags with sweaters, gloves, mittens, socks and beanies.”

The new clothes come in backpacks that belonged to Lopez’ children: David, 18, Amber, 18 and Albert, 13.

Each year, when it gets close to the holidays, Lopez saves his tips and does some bargain shopping. Then he’s ready for some assistance. “First year they thought I was crazy and I had to drag them out of bed,” he said of his children. “I said: ‘I want you to come and see how people live so you appreciate what you have and see how much joy you can bring to others.’”

This year, Amber thanked her dad for making her go. They are fully on board. “They are really good kids,” Lopez said.

Lopez grew up in Bullhead City and came to Kingman 18 years ago, looking for a fresh start. He lived in his vehicle before his uncle offered him a job. It was around the time his first son was born.

He continues to show his appreciation to the community by his yearly Santa Barber services, free haircuts for the elderly around Thanksgiving, and for military members when they come home.