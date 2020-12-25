County logs another 5 deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another five Mohave County residents have fallen victim to complications of COVID-19, and 226 more have been infected with the coronavirus.

The deaths, reported on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, included three adult patients from the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were two deaths in the 70-79 age bracket, and one age 60-69. The death of an adult age 60-69 from the Lake Havasu City area and an adult age 50-59 in the Arizona Strip were also reported.

Of the 226 new cases, 67 were in the Kingman area, including 26 in the age groups over 60, in which patients are generally more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were 11 new patients ages 70-79, 10 ages 60-69, four ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older.

Another eight new confirmed cases were in children and teens, four each in the 0-10 and 11-19 age brackets. There were also 12 cases ages 40-49, nine ages 50-59, and six each ages 20-29 and 30-39.

County health officials also reported 78 new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, 76 new cases in the Bullhead City area and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip. There was one new case in which the city of residence was not yet known.

With one day left in the reporting week, the county had already recorded 18 deaths and 1,287 new cases, and is likely to set a new weekly record for new cases for a fifth consecutive week. The surge mirrors statewide and nationwide trends.

The surge has been ongoing for several months, and intensified in December.

The county suffered a record 1,313 new cases, as well as 12 deaths, in the week ending Friday, Dec. 18.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths. In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, the county logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths, while 10 deaths and 538 new cases were reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 10,550 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 11,198 cases in the county. The county has counted 294 deaths, while the state reports 324.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 102 deaths, followed by Kingman with 76, Lake Havasu City with 64 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 35 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,960 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,856 for Bullhead City, 2,411 for Kingman, 813 for Fort Mohave, 414 for Mohave Valley, 284 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 297 for Golden Valley and 56 for Topock. The locations of another 449 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,529 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Dec. 24, there were 271 new cases of the virus in the county from 898 tests for a positivity rate of 30%.

The positivity rate in the county was 48% (283/592) on Thursday, Dec. 17; 23% (229/990) on Friday, Dec. 18; 26% (172/670) on Saturday, Dec. 19; 46% (297/643) on Sunday, Dec. 20; 51% (241/468) on Monday, Dec. 21; 41% (224/553) on Tuesday, Dec. 22; and 38% (228/601) on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 667,148 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 59,784 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 12.7% have been positive. Of the 7,364 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 8.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Dec. 25, AZDHS was reporting 115 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 6,616 new cases from 21,343 tests for a positivity rate of 31%. More than 486,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 8,409 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 18.7 million confirmed cases and 329,662 deaths on Friday, Dec. 25. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,747,194 deaths from more than 79 million confirmed cases on Friday, Dec. 25.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.