Sun, Dec. 27
Community View | Trump needs to veto the COVID relief bill

LINDA ATHENS
Originally Published: December 26, 2020 5:10 p.m.

I’m not sure I can write a Letter to the Editor and have a stroke at the same time but I’m going to try. So the big COVID-19 stimulus package, after Pelosi senselessly dragging her feet for months, is here.

Here is some of the garbage in it. Family members of illegal aliens will not only get the $600 checks, they can retroactively get the last amount for $1,200.

There is money for the Ukraine, $10 million for gender equality this and that, $40 million for the Kennedy Center, money for poor comedy clubs, tax breaks for race horse owners and tax breaks for Sri Lanka. (What does Sri Lanka have to do with hard hit Americans? Just wondering!)

My personal favorite is $505 million to Central American countries to study why unaccompanied minors come to the U.S.? In all, $700 billion to corrupt cronies of the Democrat Party. Not to worry, we’re only about $30 trillion in debt. And the bill is 5,000 pages with everyone given two hours to read it before voting. This is beyond insanity.

The rustling I hear in my ear may be our Founders turning in their graves. And those truly hard-hit Americans? Wow! They get a check for $600. Except the very-hard-hit restaurant owners; you know, the ones that arise before dawn, provide jobs for other Americans, make the paychecks. And they got no help at all. I’m rarely ashamed of my own country but today is one day that I am. We should be burning up phone lines, marching in the streets and above all, making sure Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s destruction of our country ends immediately. Their numbers are listed. President Trump won’t for fear of hurting those needing the $600 but I truly wish he would veto this monstrosity and send it back to hell from whence it came.

(Linda Athens is a resident of Kingman.)

