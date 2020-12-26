Here to Help: Mobile clinic offers hope, help for users

Centerpoint for Hope, a free mobile clinic that targets those with opioid addiction who are ready to change their lives, will be in Kingman from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The clinic will take place at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. and no appointment is necessary.

Services include prevention screening (HIV, Hepatitis C), wound care, free Naloxone (opioid overdose reversal medication) and connections to community resources, including opioid treatment services and the initiation of Medication Assisted Treatment.

“The clinic comes to Kingman usually once a month,” said Centerpoint’s Community Impact Liaison Lindsey Kenyon. “Typically, it attracts about 20-30 people.”

COVID-19 impacted the clinic’s policies and procedures, but not the turnout.

“I wondered about that, too, but no,” Kenyon said. “We are completely outdoors so maybe that’s why.”

Additionally, since March, they screen people for COVID-19 and require masks.

The team on the ground next Wednesday will include four local employees – two from Community Medical Services, 1115 Stockton Hill Road #10, and two from North Country Health Care, 1510 Stockton Hill Road.

“Local coordinators can help you to find food and utilities resources or help with applying for food stamps,” Kenyon said. “We are here whenever people are ready to make changes in their lives.”

In an effort to provide ongoing assistance to community members, the free mobile clinic will visit the same location on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The mobile clinic is the result of a partnership between Crisis Response Network’s Centerpoint for Hope and Mobilize AZ, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona’s public health movement. It travels across Arizona to bring resources to people struggling with opioid addiction and substance use.

For more information, got to www.centerpointforhope.org or mobilezeaz@crisisnetwork.org, or call 480-935-4059.