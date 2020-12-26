OFFERS
Letter | Congress balks at $2,000 but hands out billions

Originally Published: December 26, 2020 5:12 p.m.

So Congress and the Senate – half are already millionaires or will be worth that much before they retire – bitch about handing out $2,000 to citizens who elected them to serve us. Is there any surprise that they continue to hand out billions to their corporate buddies, other nations and even private white-collar charities? Is there any surprise that this nation is $25,000,000,000,000 (that would be trillions) in debt? We the people don't really think any of them are working with a full deck or that the elevator goes clear to the top. The most important item the new Congress can take up for the people is term limits.

William Ressegue

Kingman

