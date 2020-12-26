Mohave Community College offers culinary arts program

MOHAVE COUNTY – Flambé, poach and mince are just a few of the things people can learn through the Mohave Community College Culinary Arts program.

“This program immerses you in the foundational skills it takes to launch a successful career in the food industry," Alana Johnson, MCC culinary arts instructor, said in a news release.

Johnson has more than 17 years of experience in the profession and has worked in kitchens in Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver and Laughlin.

The MCC Culinary school offers an Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management degree. Students learn about sanitation, business management and cooking techniques via in-class instruction and hands-on experience.

Students may also earn a professional Certificate in Culinary and Hospitality Management, which is an accelerated program providing technical, hands-on training in culinary techniques and training required in the food service industry.

There is also a Certificate in Baking and Pastry program that teaches techniques of producing artisan breads, pastries, pies, cookies, tarts and more.

Johnson said culinary arts is a passion turned profession and cooking is an intensive art that takes training to be successful in the field.

Also, students interested in the art of cooking can join the BHC Culinary Club, which meets Mondays at 1 p.m. via Zoom.



Recently the club prepared holiday meals for purchase where they prepared different sides and cuts of meat. For more information about the club visit www.mohave.edu/clubs.

The culinary program is based at the MCC Bullhead City campus. For more information visit www.mohave.edu/culinary.

Those interested in enrolling should first fill out the free online application at Apply.Mohave.Edu.

The college is currently signing up students for spring semester, which begins Tuesday Jan. 19.

Information provided by Mohave Community College