Mohave County geology: My rock collection

Many kids and some adults enjoy collecting rocks. I still enjoy it but now I only look for rocks that indicate mineral deposits so I can put some beans on the table. I’ve become mercenary, but really, I do still enjoy rock collecting, just like when I was a kid.

To anyone with an observant eye, rocks tell a story. They tell us how they formed, where in the earth’s crust they formed and if they were changed for some reason. For example, is the rock gray, dense with fossils of small shells usually found in the ocean? If you put a drop of acid on the rock does it fizz? Is it soft so that a knife blade scratches it? What would Sherlock Holmes deduce from these observations? First, that it was formed on the surface of the earth, in an ocean where small clams and shell fish live. It’s made of calcium carbonate that is attacked by acid and the fine nature of the rock suggests it was deposited as a precipitate – to separate in solid form from a solution. Wow, all this from looking at a rock! It must be limestone formed in a shallow sea similar to what we see going on in the Caribbean. Not much limestone in Kingman but east of here, around Flagstaff, is a formation called the Kaibab Limestone that forms cliffs and is full of fossils. This is a type of sedimentary rock. There are other types of sedimentary rocks such as sandstone, shale and conglomerate.

Look at another rock, a red one found in many Kingman front yards in place of grass. See how the mineral grains are tight together. There’s no space between the medium sized grains. The minerals are quartz, feldspar and mica; these don’t form in oceans but are formed when molten rock cools very slowly and solidifies. This rock must have formed deep in the earth from molten material and when it was exposed to oxygen, some minerals oxidized and the rust that was formed stained the rock red. Because it was formed from molten material, it’s called an igneous rock, which means formed by fire. Igneous rocks can be formed deep in the earth (plutonic) or extruded on the surface (volcanic).

Now find a greenish rock with a flat appearance. Look at the minerals. They are mostly mica that is a flat mineral. You can pry the rock into flat plates with a crowbar. What could’ve happened to this rock to make it look like this? Imagine that you put a bunch of different colored clay balls together between blocks of wood and put them in a vice. Once squeezed, the balls of clay would be mixed up and stretched into different colored streaks of clay. Now imagine different rocks squeezed together in a similar way but on a huge scale. This is one way metamorphic rocks are formed; not with a vice but the crashing of continents into one another. The rocks in the collision zones were not melted but squeezed. Because the rocks didn’t melt, the minerals didn’t have a chance to form a jigsaw puzzle-look like igneous rocks but flattened, giving the rock a stretched-out look.

These are the three rock groups: igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic. Of course, it’s not that simple. There are subcategories of each group, but in naming rocks you can start with this grouping based on characteristics visible to the naked eye and using deduction, just like Sherlock Holmes.

We weren’t there to see these rocks formed so how do we know how they formed? Luckily, today we can see certain rocks being formed and can infer that if the old rocks look the same and have the same characteristics, they must’ve formed under the same conditions. This is the concept called “Uniformitarianism – the idea that Earth has always changed in uniform ways and that the present is the key to the past.”

Look at a volcanic rock like the Peach Springs Tuff found all around Kingman. It’s made up of ash and rock fragments that lie in horizontal layers. The deposits formed after the 1980 Mt. Saint Helen’s eruption in Oregon look just like the Peach Springs Tuff and we were able to witness the terrific blast and ash cloud from that eruption. We can extrapolate that the Peach Springs Tuff must have formed during a similar event.

Now look at sandstone. It has rounded grains of quartz and feldspar held together by calcium carbonate and lies in horizontal layers or beds. If we look at stream channels, we can see similar sand in layers that is sometimes held together by caliche. It’s not a far stretch to envision that sandstone was formed by the erosion of rocks into sand and the sand was washed down by rivers and deposited in beds along a seacoast.

Metamorphic rocks are much harder to envision. We can’t see continents collide. They just move too slow, but we can see the results of the collisions – mountain building, sedimentary beds being folded and changed into metamorphic rocks that lie along belts where ancient continents collided.

The favorite rock in my collection is a sample of andesite volcanic rock cut by a quartz vein full of gold. It’s from the Casposo Mine, Argentina.