Obituary | Marie Michele Veradt

Marie Michele Veradt, 72, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 surrounded by family.

She was born in Whittier, California to John and Maria Ferron (Kroupa) who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, John (Doris) Ferron. She is survived by her loving husband Richard and three children, Robert (Rachel) Smith, Dora (Jim) Hamblin, and Kendra (Lloyd) Bennett; a stepdaughter, Danielle Veradt; a brother, Pat Ferron (Bobbie); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

There will be no memorial or service. Donations in lieu of flowers are asked for The American Cancer Society.