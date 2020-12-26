Obituary | Marlin Christopher Cox
Marlin Christopher Cox of Kingman Arizona, passed away on Dec. 11, at age 72, from a sudden and brief valiant battle to survive a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Chris was a master builder, turning everything he touched into a masterpiece of the heart.
He graciously shared his talents, building for anyone who asked and mentoring others.
Born and raised in Southern California, Chris spent his childhood surfing at the beach. He developed his professional expertise in business with his dad before and after a tour in the Army.
Chris and his wife of 31 years, Cindy Landa Cox, moved to Mohave County in 2004. Chris had many talents including working on a Dairy, a long and short haul Truck Driver, Superintendent and Builder, Prop Maker and Set Designer for the movie industry, and he culminated his career as a Mohave County Combination Building Inspector until his retirement.
Recently, Chris was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Kingman.
He loved surfing, cartoons, trucks, laughing, building, creating, his family, and more than anything his wife and Queen.
He is survived by his loving wife, his adoring family, and many cherished friends. He will be deeply and profoundly missed.
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Mohave County hospital CEOs: The surge is real
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- 5 more residents die as Mohave County records 10,000th COVID-19 case
- Pfizer shots in arms in Mohave County, 5,700 doses of Moderna vaccine on the way
- 3 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 17
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Structure fire in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: