Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 27
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Marlin Christopher Cox

Marlin Christopher Cox

Marlin Christopher Cox

Originally Published: December 26, 2020 5:05 p.m.

Marlin Christopher Cox of Kingman Arizona, passed away on Dec. 11, at age 72, from a sudden and brief valiant battle to survive a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Chris was a master builder, turning everything he touched into a masterpiece of the heart.

He graciously shared his talents, building for anyone who asked and mentoring others.

Born and raised in Southern California, Chris spent his childhood surfing at the beach. He developed his professional expertise in business with his dad before and after a tour in the Army.

Chris and his wife of 31 years, Cindy Landa Cox, moved to Mohave County in 2004. Chris had many talents including working on a Dairy, a long and short haul Truck Driver, Superintendent and Builder, Prop Maker and Set Designer for the movie industry, and he culminated his career as a Mohave County Combination Building Inspector until his retirement.

Recently, Chris was appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Kingman.

He loved surfing, cartoons, trucks, laughing, building, creating, his family, and more than anything his wife and Queen.

He is survived by his loving wife, his adoring family, and many cherished friends. He will be deeply and profoundly missed.

