Obituary | Richard “Dick” Douglas Gifford
On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Richard “Dick” Douglas Gifford, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 73. Richard was born on Feb. 19, 1947 in Benton Harbor, Indiana to Richard U. and Helen Gifford.
Dick served four years in the United States Navy as an Electrical Engineer and was discharged in 1969 at the rank of E-5, Second Class Petty Officer. One of his many military accomplishments was obtaining the Naval Battle Efficiency Pennant for improving the USS Constellation’s computer repairing process. Richard was also a successful hunter and fisherman. He was proud of his many mule deer, coues deer, elk, pronghorn and javelina trophies.
Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Bruce Gifford. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Gifford; his sister, Carrie Jo Braden; and his three children, Theresa Gifford, Erica Lowry and Kevin Gifford. Dick had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
There will be no funeral service scheduled for Dick. He will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered on his favorite hunting grounds.
