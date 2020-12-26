OFFERS
Street closure at courthouse in Kingman begins Dec. 31

The intersection of Spring and Fourth streets in Kingman will be closed between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 25, 2021, to allow for street improvements at the Mohave County Courthouse. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 26, 2020 4:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – The intersection of Spring and Fourth streets in Kingman will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 31 to allow for street improvements at the Mohave County Courthouse, the City of Kingman announced in a news release.

The closure will last three weeks and there will be no through traffic at the intersection.

If you have any questions regarding the project contact John Mieding of Mohave County at 928-757-0927, extension 5090 or email John.Mieding@mohavecounty.us.

The intersection is expected to reopen on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, the news release noted.

To learn about up-to-date street closures visit the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://bit.ly/38vQ5LU

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
