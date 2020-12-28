Chance of rain is 60% in Kingman the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 28

KINGMAN – Rain is likely in the Kingman area after 10 a.m. today, Monday, Dec. 28, and the chance of showers will linger into Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

According to the forecast, there’s a 60% chance of rain today, with little or no snow accumulation expected in the higher elevations. There’s a 10% chance of rain overnight.

A high temperature of 49 degrees is forecast for Monday afternoon, while the overnight low is expected to be 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high near 47 degrees and north winds of 6-15 mph with gusts to 21 mph.

The forecast for the remainder of the week is dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and lows in the high 20s.

Information provided by the National Weather Service