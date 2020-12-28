OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 28
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Number of total COVID-19 cases in Arizona now over 500,000

More than 500,000 Arizonans have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

More than 500,000 Arizonans have contracted the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 28, 2020 10:14 a.m.

PHOENIX - The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona since the pandemic began has now surpassed 500,000 as hospitals deal with a record high of hospitalizations.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday reported 10,086 new coronavirus cases and 42 related deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 504,423 and the total deaths at 8,469.

The agency also reported 1,007 intensive care unit patients with COVID-19, the highest that figure has ever been. Only 9% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

COVID-19 patients account for 4,390 hospitalizations overall, which is also an all-time high.

Daily cases have been much higher in December, while deaths have been much lower than the triple-digit daily death tolls reported in July.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Several health care organizations have called on Gov. Doug Ducey to implement stricter measures including closing bars and nightclubs and temporarily banning indoor dining. The governor has resisted such calls. Ducey has said he will not take actions that result in more people losing their jobs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona reports highest daily virus cases with 3,858
Arizona deaths from COVID top 7K
Arizona officials: Younger people fueling surge
Arizona virus hospitalizations go down, 134 more deaths
Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State