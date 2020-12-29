7 more Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Seven more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic over the 300 mark, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

And 571 new cases were reported, covering the period from noon on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 through noon on Monday, Dec. 28, pushing the case count in the county over 11,000 with 11,125.

Two of the deaths, and 176 of the new cases, are in the Kingman medical service area. The local deceased are adults in the 70-79 age bracket. The deaths of three Lake Havasu City service area residents – one each in the 50-59, 70-79 and 80-89 age ranges – were also revealed, along with the deaths of one resident each age 70-79 and 80-89 from the Bullhead City area.

The new Kingman cases covered a wide range of ages, and included 50 cases in the over-60 age groups, which are typically more vulnerable to complications from the disease. There were 30 new local cases in the 60-69 age bracket, 12 ages 70-79, six ages 80-89 and two ages 90 or older.

Another 18 cases involve children and teen patients, including 12 ages 11-19 and six ages 0-10. There were also 36 cases ages 50-59, 30 cases ages 40-49, 22 cases ages 30-39 and 17 cases ages 20-29.

Bullhead City suffered the most new cases of the county’s three medical service areas with 220, including 82 new patients age 60 or older. There were also 169 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, four in the Arizona Strip and two in which the place of residence is unknown.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in cases that mimic state and national trends. There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24. No report was issued by the county for cases and deaths on Christmas Day.

Still, with one less reporting day, the county fell just short of setting a weekly record for new cases, which was set between Dec. 12-18, when 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths were reported.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 11,125 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 11,862 cases in the county. The county has counted 301 deaths, while the state reports 331.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 104 deaths, followed by Kingman with 77, Lake Havasu City with 67 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 36 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,128 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,993 for Bullhead City, 2,556 for Kingman, 873 for Fort Mohave, 430 for Mohave Valley, 287 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 326 for Golden Valley and 59 for Topock.

The locations of another 463 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 5.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,831 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Dec. 28, there were 63 new cases of the virus in the county from 143 tests for a positivity rate of 44%.

The positivity rate in the county was 51% (241/468) on Monday, Dec. 21; 41% (224/553) on Tuesday, Dec. 22; 38% (228/601) on Wednesday, Dec. 23; and 30% (271/898) on Thursday, Dec. 24; 22% (151/679) on Friday, Dec. 25; and less than 1% (2/379) on Saturday, Dec. 26. Information was not available for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,429 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 61,032 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 13.1% have been positive. Of the 7,397 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 9.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 29, AZDHS was reporting 171 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 2,799 new cases from 11,752 tests for a positivity rate of 24%. More than 507,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 8,640 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 19.4 million confirmed cases and 336,325 deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,781,713 deaths from nearly 82 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.