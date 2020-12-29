OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 30
Weather  26.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona tax agency head fired after defending education tax

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has dismissed the director of Arizona’s tax collection agency from his job after outside lawyers defending the agency backed a new voter-approved tax on the wealthy that will boost education funding. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has dismissed the director of Arizona’s tax collection agency from his job after outside lawyers defending the agency backed a new voter-approved tax on the wealthy that will boost education funding. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 29, 2020 4:39 p.m.

PHOENIX – The director of Arizona's tax collection agency has been abruptly dismissed from his job after outside lawyers defending the agency backed a new voter-approved tax on the wealthy that will boost education funding.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced a new leader for the Department of Revenue on Tuesday without mentioning that Carlton Woodruff was out as director. Woodruff has worked with Ducey since the Republican governor was state treasurer and was appointed to lead the tax agency in 2018 after serving in other state leadership roles.

Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said he could not discuss personnel matters, but then appeared to link Woodruff's defense of Proposition 208 to his departure.

“The role of state agencies is not to take policy positions but to implement the law,” Karamargin said. “Courts in this case will ultimately decide what the law is and our expectation is that state agencies will follow the law.”

The action by the governor came after Capitol Media Services highlighted the the legal filing by a lawyer representing the state and the Department of Revenue in a Monday story.

Proposition 208 passed on Nov. 3, but two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality were then filed. They argue in part that under the Arizona Constitution, the power to tax and spend state funds rests with the Legislature.

The lawsuits were filed by the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature, a retired judge, a business owner and taxpayers.

The state of Arizona and the Department of Revenue are named as defendants, and the group that backed Proposition 208 has intervened to defend the new law. The lawyers defending the state and tax agency were hired by the attorney general's office.

Ducey, however, has not directly acted to defend the law, although as governor he is charged with implementing laws passed by either the Legislature or the people.

Ducey opposed Proposition 208, as did the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a major Ducey backer.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's spokeswoman, Katie Conner, said the state sometimes hires outside counsel to defend lawsuits, although that's normally his job. Outside lawyers can be hired for staffing or expertise reasons or because of a conflict of interest.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments last week in the combined lawsuits and is considering whether to block collection of the tax while the case moves through the courts. Judge John Hannah did not say when he would rule on the request.

Ducey named the tax agency's deputy director, Rob Woods, to serve as interim director.

A listed personal phone number for Woodruff wasn't available.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Briefs | Phoenix sets another heat record
Tax on wealthy to fund Arizona schools spurs election fight
Mohave County voters reject income tax proposal
Governor avoids deposition in case involving freeway attacks
Trial begins in suit challenging education tax initiative
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State