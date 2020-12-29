City of Kingman offers Christmas tree recycling
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is offering a Christmas tree recycling program for residents, and issued a reminder to residents about the proper disposal of ashes from fireplaces.
The drop-off place for Christmas trees – and Christmas trees only – will be at the City of Kingman Public Works Building, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., the city wrote in a news release. The area will be well-marked with signs.
Trees can be dropped off daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 28.
“The trees need to be clean of all Christmas lights and decorations so that they can go through the wood chipper for recycling,” the news release stated.
The city also noted in the release that the colder weather has resulted in more residents snuggling by a warm fireplace. But they cautioned that proper disposal of fireplace ashes is necessary.
The city is reminding residents to not put hot ashes in their trash containers because they will melt the container and may cause fires.
“If a container is burned or destroyed due to ashes that were placed inside, this is a misdemeanor punishable by law (Ordinance No. 710, 7/5/88), the city wrote.
The Kingman Fire Department recommends that ashes be placed in a large galvanized metal container where they are allowed to cool for at least 48 to 72 hours.
“When they are completely cool they may then be placed in your trash container,” the city explained.
For more information contact the City of Kingman Sanitation Department at 928-753-7467.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
