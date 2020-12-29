OFFERS
Don Martin’s Great Outdoors: Here’s hoping for a better 2021 for Kingman sportsmen

Don Martin - Outdoors Writer

Don Martin - Outdoors Writer

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: December 29, 2020 2:27 p.m.

Here’s hoping for a better 2021, but is it really going to happen?

I don’t have to tell you that 2020 has been a very tough year for most Americans.

The most pressing problem has been the COVID pandemic. It has now probably affected every one of us in one way or another. With the vaccines becoming more available, will that solve this issue?

While hopefully there will be an end to this pandemic this year – will it affect again the way that sportsmen in 2021 will be able to go out and enjoy the great outdoors? Remember when the Lake Mead National Recreational Area was closed? Could it happen again?

In Arizona, sportsmen are seeing the Arizona Game and Fish Commission – a group that is supposed to be an advocate for the sportsmen – proposing to eliminate yet another privilege that Arizona sportsmen have had for many years! The public comment period for that proposal starts Jan. 1, 2021. If you are one of the thousands of sportsmen in Arizona who owns a trail camera, you have to get involved in the public process.

So far this winter, we are seeing yet another period of less than average snowfall in the Rocky Mountains. That snowfall is what controls the level of water in the 1,000 miles of shoreline for the Colorado River and lakes that makes up the western border of our state and Mohave County.

Could sportsmen see yet another lowering of the mighty Colorado, even to the point where it will start to affect outdoor recreation? No one can control Mother Nature!

These are just some of the issues that will be affecting Arizona sportsman in 2021.

It is important that each and every one of us remain vigilant and stay engaged in the process of government and make our feelings known to those who are governing us.

To do otherwise will result in even more rights and privileges being lost!

Again, while I’m glad to see 2020 in the rearview mirror, I’m not so sure that 2021 is going to be any better.

That said, I’d like to thank all of you out there; the local sportsmen who have shared your stories with your friends and neighbors, and to the public.

