Kingman and Mohave County offices to be closed Jan. 1

KINGMAN – City of Kingman customers should be mindful of upcoming but temporary shifts in commercial trash services and Kingman Area Regional Transit in light of the New Year.

There will be no residential or commercial trash services on Friday, Jan. 1 with the City of Kingman instructing Thursday and Friday customers to place their cans out one day early.

Kingman Area Regional Transit won’t run on Friday, either.

Mohave County government offices will be closed on Friday for New Years Day.

City of Kingman offices are always closed on Fridays.

Information provided by the City of Kingman