OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 30
Weather  26.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Christmas Scenes

This photo of the Christmas Star, formed by the convergence of Saturn and Jupiter in the sky, was taken by Gerald Olson on Dec. 21. (Miner reader courtesy photo)

This photo of the Christmas Star, formed by the convergence of Saturn and Jupiter in the sky, was taken by Gerald Olson on Dec. 21. (Miner reader courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 29, 2020 2:51 p.m.

photo

The lit K on the hill is shown in a night image captured by Brian Emerson. (Miner reader courtesy photo)

Miner readers photographed these Christmas scenes in Kingman. Above, this photo of the Christmas Star, formed by the convergence of Saturn and Jupiter in the sky, was taken by Gerald Olson on Dec. 21. At right, the lit K on the hill is shown in a night image captured by Brian Emerson.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Stuck at home? Planets, moon providing predawn entertainment
Juno’s latest flyby of Jupiter captures two massive storms
Upcoming Event: Alpaca and Star watching party.
Jupiter’s moon count reaches 79, including tiny ‘oddball’
Party with the stars at Lake Mead
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State