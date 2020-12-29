OFFERS
Kingman firm donates shooting table to disabled veteran

Originally Published: December 29, 2020 2:32 p.m.

Command Sgt. Major Special Forces Retired Michael C. Stern of Valle Vista received a donated shooting platform suitable for shooters in wheelchairs from Stable Shooting Solutions, a veteran-owned business in Kingman, on Thursday, Dec. 24. (Courtesy photo)

Command Sgt. Major Special Forces Retired Michael C. Stern of Valle Vista, above, received a donated shooting platform suitable for shooters in wheelchairs from Stable Shooting Solutions, a veteran-owned business in Kingman, on Thursday, Dec. 24. A portion of the proceeds from every shooting table the company sells is set aside to manufacture free shooting tables for disabled wheelchair veterans.

