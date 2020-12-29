OFFERS
Kingman Miner Dec. 30 Adoption Spotlight: Parker

Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: December 29, 2020 2:37 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world. Parker loves working with his hands and staying active with outdoor sports, Jiu Jitsu and boxing. In his down time, he likes playing on his computer, listening to music and eating his favorite food – hot wings. Get to know Parker and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

December 2020: 34 children available for adoption in Arizona
