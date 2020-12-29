Kingman Miner Dec. 30 Adoption Spotlight: Parker
These are Arizona’s children. Parker is a sharp young man who keeps up on current events and wants to change the world. Parker loves working with his hands and staying active with outdoor sports, Jiu Jitsu and boxing. In his down time, he likes playing on his computer, listening to music and eating his favorite food – hot wings. Get to know Parker and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
December 2020: 34 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ahdrina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ahdrina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aiden-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alex and Sean at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alex-and-sean and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel and Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve-and-angel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aryan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aryan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Asia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/asia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chance at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chance-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Constintine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/constintine and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Feira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/feira and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaiden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Luis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/luis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Maddic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/maddic-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Samuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/samuel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tamiru at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tamiru and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- 5 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County hospital CEOs: The surge is real
- JC Penney store closing in Kingman
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Street closure at courthouse in Kingman begins Dec. 31
- Mohave County geology: My rock collection
- State reports 448 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Pfizer shots in arms in Mohave County, 5,700 doses of Moderna vaccine on the way
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: