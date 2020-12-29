OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center commits to patient visitation

Kingman Regional Medical Center will continue to allow patient visitation at the hospital during he pandemic, according to KRMC CEO Will McConnell. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center will continue to allow patient visitation at the hospital during he pandemic, according to KRMC CEO Will McConnell. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 29, 2020 4:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – Will McConnell, Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO, says he is committed to continuing allowing visitation for hospitalized patients.

KRMC wrote in a news release that it was closed to all visitors during last spring’s COVID-19 lockdown prior to implementing a limited visitation policy with specific safety protocols in August.

KRMC says it will continue visitation despite a COVID-19 surge in the community.

“We recognize that the support of loved ones is a critical part of healthcare and healing,” McConnell said in the release. “Because of this, we will never return to zero visitation at KRMC. Since we reinstated visitation, we strive every day to accommodate visitors in a controlled manner, focusing on safety for everyone involved.”

There are some visitor restrictions necessary to limit COVID-19 exposure, such as restricting visitors from isolation areas.

“Our nursing leadership does everything they can to work out visitation on a case-by-case basis,” McConnell said. “It’s not in our patients’ best interest to do anything less.”

Visitors are encouraged to consider the benefit of visiting while understanding that they are accepting some risk of illness prior to seeing a patient at KRMC.

For more information on KRMC’s visitation guidelines, go to https://bit.ly/3aOyguk.

Information provided by KRMC

