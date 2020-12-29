Kingman teen takes big ram

KINGMAN – Imagine being a young man, just 14 years old, and you have already been successful in taking javelina, deer in three states, elk, turkey, mountain lion, and then, this year you found out that you drew the only desert bighorn sheep tag offered in one of the toughest units in northwest Arizona.

That is exactly what happened to Kingman resident Hunter Robison.

This ninth-grader is the son of Kingman residents Kenny and Dennise Robison.

Hunter has been out on hunts since he was very young and has done well under the tutelage of his father, who himself is an accomplished sportsman.

Kenny noted that he had applied for a Rocky Mountain sheep tag since he had taken a desert ram many years ago. “I really thought when I first saw the charge that I had drawn the Rocky tag,” Kenny said.

Kenny had every reason to believe that as Hunter only had four bonus points when he applied for that sheep tag.

Unit 15C South is located south of Cottonwood Road near Dolan Springs and north of Highway 68 in Golden Valley. Just like other game management units in the Black Mountains, the unit is made up of a series of volcanic peaks and canyons, and is tough to hunt.

The unit is home to desert bighorn sheep, mule deer and lots of feral burros. Quail and doves are also found in and around the waters in the unit.

Because of the rugged terrain and low sheep numbers, this year there was only one tag issued for 15C South. The Arizona Game and Fish Department allowed the permit holder to hunt from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

After drawing the tag, Hunter and his dad immediately set out to scout the unit. And they put out trail cameras on the very few waters in that unit.

Kenny has assisted on sheep hunts in this unit in the past, so he knew this was going to be a very tough hunt for his son.

One of the keys to having a successful sheep hunt is to have good binoculars and a spotting scope. Those are tools that every hunter, including sheep hunters, should have.

Unit 15C South is a big unit with lots of areas to glass. And before the hunt was over, Kenny and Hunter would look it over many, many times.

Robison said that during the many days in the field they didn’t see a lot of sheep and only a few older rams.

“We really wanted to take a class four ram,” Robison said. Class four rams are rams that are nine years and older. They are desirable to take out of the herd as they are more susceptible to disease and injury, and in general aren’t as important as the younger Class 3 rams (6-8 years old) to the long-term sustainability of the herd.

After spending s lot of time in the field, it became apparent to the hunters that finding an older ram was going to be difficult.

Before the young sportsman’s hunt was over, he would hunt for 44 days before he had the opportunity to pull the trigger on a ram of a lifetime.

Kenny would receive help on the hunt from two Kingman sportsmen, Tony Campbell and Mike Cobb. Extra eyes are always welcomed by sheep hunters, especially if the helpers are veteran sportsmen who also have good binoculars and spotting scopes.

On that fateful day in December Kenny and Hunter were in the south end of the unit. Just a few days before he and Hunter had made a long 6-mile hike through this same area and had not seen anything.

But this day Kenny had spotted a ewe and a ram, and they asked Tony to take a look at it to verify the age of the ram.

But Campbell looking through a spotting scope didn’t see the ewe and ram. Instead, he saw two big rams that were high in a bowl near the top of a mountain. It was early in the morning and they were a long ways off.

Both rams appeared to be class fours, so with packs loaded, up the mountain they headed.

When they finally located the two rams almost three hours later, they had to make a decision. One was broomed off but had a lot of mass. The other ram was longer, but had less mass.

Hunter and his dad decided they would take the longer-horned ram and while Hunter got set up to take the shot, they got another surprise. There was another ram in the bowl where the sheep were at, and this one was larger than the other two!

They were about 275 yards from the rams, and it was obvious that none of the rams knew that Hunter and his dad and their friend were in the area.

The young man had to wait several long agonizing hours until the biggest of the three rams stood up and got in a position where Hunter could take a shot.

At the shot, the old ram slumped and started to walk away. It walked 25 yards and was out of sight. The other two rams weren’t alarmed and one stayed bedded while one walked away.

Later on, they found that the ram had not gone far.

After photos, the ram was field dressed and processed for a life-size mount.

The ram was taken to the Region 3 office in Kingman where it was aged at 9 years old laying 10. It was scored by Region 3 Terrestrial Wildlife Specialist Brandon Foley at 164 2/8 inches.

After the mandatory 60-day drying period the ram can be rescored. If it scores more than 162 inches, it will be eligible for inclusion in the Arizona record book.

Kenny said they have nicknamed the ram “44 Special” as he was taken on the 44th day of the hunt.

The ram was taken to local taxidermist Henry Aguilar who will be doing the work on a life-size mount on the old ram for Hunter.