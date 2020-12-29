Mohave County public health officials issue update on availability of COVID-19 vaccines

KINGMAN – The status regarding vaccinations for COVID-19 is evolving and remains fluid in Mohave County, the Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release.

The county has received a very limited first-run supply of COVID-19 vaccines to administer to health care workers and emergency medical service workers in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines for protecting frontline personnel.

“The general population is anxious to know when the vaccine becomes available to them. CDC has determined that vaccinations will occur in phases,” the county wrote, noting the CDC has developed special guidelines for prioritizing the initial administration of vaccines by designating eligible persons within phase 1a, 1b and 1c categories.

Persons in the 1a category will be vaccinated first, followed by those in 1b and then those in 1c, as sufficient vaccine supplies become available. Persons not designated in any of these categories will then be eligible for vaccination.

“The 1a vaccinations have already begun. However, due to the limited vaccine supply and deliveries to the county, it cannot be predicted when phases 1b and 1c will start or how long it will take to complete those phases since it depends on vaccination supply and the number of eligible persons electing to receive the vaccine,” the county wrote.

The county stressed that the vaccinations are voluntary.

“it is an individual’s choice on whether to get a vaccination or not. It is not mandatory,” the county wrote.

Vaccines are being distributed to Arizona counties from the vaccine supply provided to the state.The supply is currently limited as manufacturers ramp up production.

“The current limited Arizona supply is being proportionally distributed to counties based on comparative population numbers,” the news release explained.

So far, Mohave County has received 5,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is expected to receive another 2,000 doses sometime next week. These 7,700 doses are earmarked for persons in the 1a category, which are primarily frontline health care workers (including EMS personnel) and persons working or living in long-term care facilities. These vaccinations started the week of Dec. 21 and are being done by hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare providers.

Phase 1A will continue through December and into January. Since vaccine manufacturers and the state are unable to provide firm delivery dates, county public health officials may not receive notice until 72 hours prior to a delivery being received.

Therefore, vaccination site locations and dates can only be provided to the public within that three-day timeframe and will be posted as soon as possible on the Mohave County Coronavirus Response Hub located on the county website, and on the Mohave County Department of Public Health Facebook page.

It is anticipated that when the supply of vaccines is increased a significant number of healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county will be able to provide vaccinations at their facilities. Vaccinations will also be provided at special events managed by the health department.

“When this occurs, information on these locations will be posted on the public health department sites, and individual providers will also likely provide information on their websites. Everyone should continue to visit the county website for the latest information on the vaccination program and its progress,” the county advised.

The most-recent recommendations on those persons eligible in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c can be found on the Mohave County Coronavirus Response Hub – https://www.mohavecounty.us – as well as the county health department’s Facebook page. CDC recommendations change frequently, and a new update is expected this week.

Information provided by Mohave County