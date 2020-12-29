OFFERS
Video visitation now operational at Mohave County jail

Video visitation with inmates has resumed at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. (MCSO courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 29, 2020 4:56 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Adult Detention Facility started utilizing video visitation again on Monday, Dec. 21, just in time for the Christmas holiday.

All on-site video visitations were halted April 1 due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The public lobby has remained open around the clock to allow contact with staff at the bond window, and to allow access to the lobby kiosk to facilitate bond and other transactions, however no on-site video visitation was permitted.

“Earlier this year, we renewed the inmate telephone contract which introduced a new video visitation system that allows for remote video visitation capabilities. The pandemic coupled with fiber-optic and switch circuity issues had caused this project to stall out until November, when things started falling into place,” said MCSO Captain Don Bischoff.

The visitation lobby still remains closed due to remodeling, so no on-site visitation will be allowed until at least mid-January. Friends and family can schedule a video visit by creating an account with ICSolutions at www.icsolutions.com, or they can call for support and instructions at 888-646-9437. Remote visits currently are 30 minutes in length for 25 cents per minute for a total cost of $7.50 per visit.

Once the lobby visitation is fully operational, on-site video visits can be scheduled at no cost.

Bischoff explained the reason for the soft roll out was so jail staff and technicians could more easily work through the technical issues and make adjustments as needed. Shortly after the New Year, defense attorneys will be able to schedule private and non-recorded video visits with their clients.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

