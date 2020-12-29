Woman shot, killed by police after pointing gun
PHOENIX - Phoenix police say officers shot and killed a woman after she pointed a handgun at them.
Sgt. Maggie Cox says the shooting occurred Monday around 12:15 a.m. when officers conducting a traffic stop in west Phoenix suddenly heard gunfire.
Cox says a female officer heading toward where the shots were heard was flagged down by a woman. The officer asked the woman if she was armed and to reveal her waistband. Police say the woman said she wasn't armed but appeared to be concealing a weapon on her right side.
According to authorities, she refused other officers' commands and turned toward them while pointing a handgun. Cox says that is when two officers shot her.
Officers gave first aid until paramedics arrived. The 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her name was not released. A handgun was recovered.
Cox says none of the officers were injured. The shooting is now under investigation.
The male and female officers who fired their weapons are 26 and 24 years old, respectively, with between three and four years on the job.
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- 5 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Mohave County hospital CEOs: The surge is real
- JC Penney store closing in Kingman
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Street closure at courthouse in Kingman begins Dec. 31
- Mohave County geology: My rock collection
- State reports 448 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Pfizer shots in arms in Mohave County, 5,700 doses of Moderna vaccine on the way
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: