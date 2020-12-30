OFFERS
Arizona reports over 5K additional COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths

Arizona reported another 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Arizona Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is shown. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 30, 2020 10:38 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Wednesday reported over 5,000 additional known COVID-19 cases and 78 additional deaths while related hospitalizations statewide continued to set pandemic records.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,267 additional known cases as the statewide totals during the outbreak reached 512,489 cases and 8,718 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday reached a pandemic-high record of 4,526, the latest in a string of records set this month and over 1,000 higher than the summer surge’s peak.

The 1,076 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds also were a record and occupied 61% of all ICU beds, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Some Arizona hospitals burdened by the crush of COVID-19 patients this week resorted to turning down patients through ambulance runs or transfers from other hospitals while still accepting walk-in patients needing emergency care

Arizona had the third-highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week. behind California and Tennessee. The diagnosis rate is calculated by dividing a state’s total population by the number of new cases.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

