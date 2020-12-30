Body camera video released from officer-involved shooting in Lake Havasu City

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Lake Havasu City Police Department officer involved in a Thursday, Dec. 10 shooting inside a business in the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue as Sgt. Brian Jacobs.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the ongoing investigation revealed that Jon Steven Douglas, 29, of Lake Havasu City, was observed inside the business by officers, and was known to have active felony arrest warrants.

The officers attempted to take Douglas into custody, at which time Douglas reportedly attempted to flee. A struggle ensued, and one officer, identified as 13-year LHCPD employee Jacobs, discharged his weapon, striking Douglas in the abdomen. The initial release provided by MCSO on Dec. 11 noted it was later determined that Douglas did not have a weapon in his possession at the time of the incident.

Douglas was transported to a local hospital for his injuries before being taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. Douglas was released from detention facility custody on Dec. 17.

Body camera video worn by one of the officers is available to view on the MCSO Facebook page. The investigation is ongoing. Upon completion, it will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review.

A link to the body camera footage follows. It may not be suitable for viewing by all readers due to violence and obscenities.

https://fb.watch/2Ivm2SMFWN/

Information provided by MCSO