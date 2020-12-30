Mohave County reports 156 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

KINGMAN – Another 156 new cases of COVID-19, and the death of a Kingman area resident in the 80-89 age group from complications of the virus, were reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Kingman also experienced the most new cases of the county’s medical service areas with 63, including 15 in the over-60 age groups where patients are more vulnerable to complications from the disease. There were seven cases ages 60-69, four cases each ages 70-79 and 80-89, and one case age 90 or older. Another 10 cases involved children and teens, including six ages 11-19 and four ages 0-10. There were also 14 cases ages 40-49, nine cases ages 30-39 and seven each ages 20-29 and 50-59.

Another 63 new cases were logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and 31 in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in cases that mimic state and national trends. There have been 727 new cases and eight deaths in just the past four days.

There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24. No report was issued by the county for cases and deaths on Christmas Day.

Still, with one less reporting day, the county fell just short of setting a weekly record for new cases, which was set between Dec. 12-18, when 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths were reported.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4. There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 11,276 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 12,108 cases in the county. The county has counted 301 deaths, while the state reports 335.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 104 deaths, followed by Kingman with 77, Lake Havasu City with 67 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 38 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,159 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,032 for Bullhead City, 2,607 for Kingman, 880 for Fort Mohave, 440 for Mohave Valley, 287 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 337 for Golden Valley and 61 for Topock.

The locations of another 464 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 5.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,904 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 29, there were 246 new cases of the virus in the county from 966 tests for a positivity rate of 25%.

The positivity rate in the county was 41% (224/553) on Tuesday, Dec. 22; 38% (228/601) on Wednesday, Dec. 23; and 30% (271/898) on Thursday, Dec. 24; 22% (151/679) on Friday, Dec. 25; less than 1% (2/379) on Saturday, Dec. 26; and 44% (63/143) on Monday, Dec. 28. Information was not available for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69,395 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 61,997 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 13.4% have been positive. Of the 7,398 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 9.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 30, AZDHS was reporting 78 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,267 new cases from 18,250 tests for a positivity rate of 28%. More than 512,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 8,718 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 19.5 million confirmed cases and 338,831 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,795,775 deaths from more than 82 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.