OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 31
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order extending the expiration dates of driver licenses so older residents can avoid going to a Arizona Department of Transportation offices during the pandemic. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued an executive order extending the expiration dates of driver licenses so older residents can avoid going to a Arizona Department of Transportation offices during the pandemic. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Originally Published: December 31, 2020 11:22 a.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Dec. 30 issued an executive order deferring requirements to renew standard driver licenses that have an expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 by one year from their original expiration dates.

“We are working hard to ensure Arizona’s most vulnerable are kept safe during the pandemic,” Ducey said in a news release. Renewing the license for individuals age 65 or older currently requires an in-office visit.

“Many older adults have been making safe choices and limiting trips outside their home, and today’s order supports those responsible decisions,” Ducey said in the release.

Also under the executive order, the Arizona Department of Transportation will defer requirements to submit a medical clearance card for the purposes of a commercial driver license through Feb. 28, 2021.

Additionally, Arizona law enforcement officers as well as state government agencies, county and municipal governments, and election officials will accept standard Arizona driver license cards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 as valid identification.

Information provided by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extends order to give drivers another year to renew licenses
More hospital beds among Gov. Ducey’s new directives for Arizona
Ducey’s staff to outline state budget proposal at Kingman briefing Feb. 11
Ducey drops appeal, ‘dreamers’ to be issued licenses
Arizona Gov. Ducey takes steps to combat coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State