Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Dec. 30 issued an executive order deferring requirements to renew standard driver licenses that have an expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 by one year from their original expiration dates.
“We are working hard to ensure Arizona’s most vulnerable are kept safe during the pandemic,” Ducey said in a news release. Renewing the license for individuals age 65 or older currently requires an in-office visit.
“Many older adults have been making safe choices and limiting trips outside their home, and today’s order supports those responsible decisions,” Ducey said in the release.
Also under the executive order, the Arizona Department of Transportation will defer requirements to submit a medical clearance card for the purposes of a commercial driver license through Feb. 28, 2021.
Additionally, Arizona law enforcement officers as well as state government agencies, county and municipal governments, and election officials will accept standard Arizona driver license cards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 as valid identification.
Information provided by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- 5 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- JC Penney store closing in Kingman
- Street closure at courthouse in Kingman begins Dec. 31
- Mohave County geology: My rock collection
- State reports 448 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Desert She Shed: A new take on a good idea in Golden Valley
- Kingman Regional Medical Center commits to patient visitation
- Obituary
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: