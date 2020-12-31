Arizona driver licenses’ expiration dates extended

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday, Dec. 30 issued an executive order deferring requirements to renew standard driver licenses that have an expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 by one year from their original expiration dates.

“We are working hard to ensure Arizona’s most vulnerable are kept safe during the pandemic,” Ducey said in a news release. Renewing the license for individuals age 65 or older currently requires an in-office visit.

“Many older adults have been making safe choices and limiting trips outside their home, and today’s order supports those responsible decisions,” Ducey said in the release.

Also under the executive order, the Arizona Department of Transportation will defer requirements to submit a medical clearance card for the purposes of a commercial driver license through Feb. 28, 2021.

Additionally, Arizona law enforcement officers as well as state government agencies, county and municipal governments, and election officials will accept standard Arizona driver license cards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 as valid identification.

Information provided by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s office