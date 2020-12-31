OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 31
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man suspected of sexual conduct with minor

Cody Joseph Ladewig (MCSO photo)

Cody Joseph Ladewig (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: December 31, 2020 11:28 a.m.

KINGMAN – Cody Joseph Ladewig, 18, of Kingman, was arrested by Kingman police Thursday, Dec. 3 after an investigation began in November in regards to two 13-year-old girls who had arrived at the emergency department at Kingman Regional Medical Center due to extreme intoxication.

According to KPD, it was reported Ladewig had provided alcohol and there were allegations of sexual activity.

Ladewig reportedly admitted to police his involvement in providing alcohol to both girls and sexual conduct with one.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by KPD

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Suspect arrested for alleged child molestation, sexual assault
Mohave County 911 | June 14, 2020
Kingman man arrested for kicking a police officer at KRMC
Mohave 911 | June 24, 2019
Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at bar patrons
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State