Missouri senator to contest Biden’s Electoral College win

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), shown at an egg farm during a 2020 campaign event, has said he will contest Joe Biden’s apparent win in the presidential election when Congress convenes in joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. (Photo by Natureofthought, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2McNcYP)

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), shown at an egg farm during a 2020 campaign event, has said he will contest Joe Biden’s apparent win in the presidential election when Congress convenes in joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. (Photo by Natureofthought, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2McNcYP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 31, 2020 11:59 a.m.

WASHINGTON - Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay but not alter the final certification of Biden's win.

President Donald Trump has, without evidence, claimed there was widespread fraud in the election. He has pushed Republican senators to pursue his unfounded charges even though the Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory and multiple legal efforts to challenge the results have failed.

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-majority House have already said they will object on Trump’s behalf during the Jan. 6 count of electoral votes, and they had needed just a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers.

Without giving specifics or evidence, Hawley said he would object because “some states, including notably Pennsylvania” did not follow their own election laws. Lawsuits challenging Biden's victory in Pennsylvania have been unsuccessful.

“At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections,” Hawley said in a statement Wednesday.

Asked about Hawley’s announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, "I have no doubt that on next Wednesday, a week from today, that Joe Biden will be confirmed by the acceptance of the vote of the electoral college as the 46th president of the United States.”

When Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College results, any lawmaker can object to a state’s votes on any grounds. But the objection is not taken up unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

When there is such a request, then the joint session suspends and the House and Senate go into separate sessions to consider it. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote. If they disagree, the original electoral votes are counted.

The last time such an objection was considered was 2005, when Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones of Ohio and Sen. Barbara Boxer of California, both Democrats, objected to Ohio’s electoral votes by claiming there were voting irregularities. Both chambers debated the objection and rejected it. It was only the second time such a vote had occurred.

As president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the Jan. 6 session and declare the winner.

