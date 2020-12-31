Mohave County announces 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 575 new cases

KINGMAN – The year 2020 ended on a somber note as far as public health goes, with Mohave County health officials announcing the deaths of eight more county residents from complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30.

Two of the deceased patients were adults in the 80-89 age range from the Kingman medical service area. The deaths of four Bullhead City service area residents in the 70-79 age bracket, as well as an 80-89 year old resident of Lake Havasu City and a 50-59 year-old inhabitant of the Arizona Strip were also announced.

The deaths raised the toll in the county to 308 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the 575 new cases announced by the county on Tuesday and Wednesday elevated the case count to 11,692 as the county continues to experience a surge in deaths and cases.

Of the new cases, 159 were logged in the Kingman medical service area, and 34 involved residents in age groups over 60, who are typically more vulnerable to complications of the coronavirus. There were 17 cases ages 60-69, nine ages 70-79, seven ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older.

Another 23 local cases involved children and teens, including 14 cases ages 11-19 and nine ages 0-10. There were also 35 cases ages 40-49, 27 cases ages 30-39, 21 cases ages 50-59 and 19 cases ages 20-29.

The Lake Havasu City medical service area suffered the most new cases with 236, while 170 were logged in the Bullhead City service area and 10 more were recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a dramatic surge in cases that mimic state and national trends. There have been 1,146 new cases and 15 deaths in just the past five days.

There were 1,287 new cases and 18 deaths in the six-day period from Friday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 24. No report was issued by the county for cases and deaths on Christmas Day.

Still, with one less reporting day, the county fell just short of setting a weekly record for new cases, which was set between Dec. 12-18, when 1,313 new cases and 12 deaths were reported.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases and 12 deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, and 924 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Friday, Dec. 4.\

There were 10 deaths and 538 new cases reported in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 11,692 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 12,573 cases in the county. The county has counted 308 deaths, while the state reports 344.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 106 deaths, followed by Kingman with 77, Lake Havasu City with 68 and Fort Mohave with 19. The locations of another 38 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 3,361 cases for Lake Havasu City, 3,086 for Bullhead City, 2,686 for Kingman, 923 for Fort Mohave, 456 for Mohave Valley, 296 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 348 for Golden Valley and 65 for Topock. The locations of another 471 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 5.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,165 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS, the positivity rate in the county was 38% (228/601) on Wednesday, Dec. 23; 30% (271/898) on Thursday, Dec. 24; 22% (151/679) on Friday, Dec. 25; less than 1% (2/379) on Saturday, Dec. 26; 44% (63/143) on Monday, Dec. 28; and 25% (246/966) on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Testing data was not available for Sunday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69,695 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 62,280 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 13.5% have been positive. Of the 7,415 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 9.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Dec. 31, AZDHS was reporting 146 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 7,718 new cases from 22,992 tests for a positivity rate of 34%. More than 520,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 8,864 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 19.7 million confirmed cases and 342,450 deaths on Thursday, Dec. 31. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,808,116 deaths from nearly 83 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.