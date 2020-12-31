Obituary | Kathyrn (Kathy) P. Allen
On Dec. 8, 2020 our loving mother Kathyrn (Kathy) P. Allen went home to be with our heavenly father.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Allen, in 2008. Kathy was born Dec. 29, 1943 in Sulphur, Oklahoma. She moved to Kingman in 1961.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Chuck) Amstutz; two sons, Eddie (Laurie) Allen and Calvin Allen; five granddaughters, Brittany (Gary) Schell, Breanna Allen, Carsyn Amstutz, and Ashley and Amanda (Andrew) Agnew; five grandsons, Alex (Michelle) Amstutz, Troy Allen, Josh (Rainey) Allen, Hunter Allen and Christopher Ross; and seven great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Our mom loved to help others and devoted her life to nursing to do just that, help others. Nana, as she was better known, never met a stranger and would tell you to call her Nana or Mom, not Mrs. Allen. Nana was loved by many and she will be missed by us all.
