Obituary | Ronald Jay Marolf

Ronald Jay Marolf was born on March 14, 1946 in Eufaula, Oklahoma. He was the only child of Jay and Ann Marolf.

From an early age he loved to draw and would doodle on any nearby scrap of paper, creating a talent that would become his career. He attended Alhambra High School in Phoenix, while he worked as a Geno’s Pizza boy and helped his mom run her Tastee Freez. He received his Eagle Scout award from Gov. Wesley Bolin for being the youngest recipient in that scouting district.

After high school, Ron served a two-year LDS Church mission to the Central Atlantic States Mission, and later majored in art education at Arizona State University.

He met the love of his life, Roxie Garrison, in the cake mix aisle at a local grocery store and married her in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple. They were married for 53 years. They had three children.

Ron started his art teaching career at Mohave High in Bullhead City in 1971 and finished his career at Kingman High School. During that time, he obtained a master’s degree-plus in Art Education from ASU. He taught art for 34 years. Ron loved connecting with students through artistic expression and enjoyed seeing students succeed in his class. He loved seeing past students come back to visit and reminisce about the good old days in Mr. Marolf’s art class. He later taught college level courses at MCC and NAU.

He was commissioned to draw several scenes of Kingman landmarks, which can be found at the Powerhouse Museum Visitor’s Center.

His artwork can also be found hanging on the halls of Kingman High School. When Ron wasn’t painting, drawing or at the pottery wheel, he was on the golf course. He was assistant coach for the high school golf team and girls’ basketball team.

After retiring from teaching, golf was his favorite hobby. His son Todd was his favorite golf buddy. Together they made many memories at Valle Vista Golf Course, including a hole in one. Fortunately, Ron’s real competitive side appeared only when playing Canasta.

Ron was a wonderful and amazing full-time caregiver through Roxie’s several illnesses. He cared for her every need. His children were in awe of their father’s selfless love and devotion to their mother. His children miss his wicked sense of humor and cherish many special memories with their dad. Grandpa was also known for playing chess, reading books and encouraging his grandchildren to reach for their dreams.

Words cannot express how much he will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Roxie; his three children, Malaine Marolf, Jana Marolf Quesenberry and Todd Marolf; his 10 grandchildren, Elijah Bargo, Grayson Bargo, Rebecca Bargo, Sarah Quesenberry, Hailey Quesenberry, Carter Quesenberry, Paige Quesenberry, Madison Marolf, Olivia Marolf and Cooper Marolf; and his two great-grandchildren, Indianna Bargo and Gabriel Bargo.

Ron was plagued with several health issues and constant pain. Despite this, he always put his sweetheart’s health above his and cared for her until the very end of his life, when he died on Dec. 26, 2020.

His family takes comfort that he is now at peace, without pain, and can rest in the arms of his Savior. His family looks forward to being with him once again. Due to COVID-19, there will be a public celebration of Ron’s life at a later date.