Swimmers to brave frigid waters for Kingman’s 20th Polar Bear Dip
KINGMAN – Ready for a dip in a really cool pool?
The 20th annual Polar Bear Dip sponsored by the City of Kingman will be held on Friday, Jan. 1 at Centennial Pool in Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.
Gates at the pool will open at 11:30 a.m. At precisely noon participants are invited to “take the Polar Bear Dip and rinse off the stink of 2020,” the city wrote in a news release.
The event is free to the public, and participants and spectators will be served hot cocoa and fresh, hot popcorn.
“We have tons of great prizes to give away to our brave swimmers,” the city wrote. Prizes will be up for grabs on the bottom of the pool.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, participants must wear face coverings while on the pool deck. Masks are not required in the water.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
