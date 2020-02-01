Arizona's Murray named offensive ROY; Ravens QB Jackson wins MVP

MIAMI (AP) – Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.

That's right: The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.

Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.

Brady achieved the feat in 2010. And like Brady, Jackson's special season did not include a championship.

The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl. New Orleans' Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England's Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.

Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April's draft.

Bosa, the second overall draft choice behind Murray, was such a force on the edge of the 49ers' line that he even received votes for the All-Pro team at a very competitive position.

Bosa's nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49ers rookie. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, trailing only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, and his 16 tackles for loss tied him for fifth in the league.

Murray joined such other No. 1 overall selections as Earl Campbell and Cam Newton as offensive rookie winners. The fast, elusive and creative quarterback is the sixth man to do that double; Newton is the most recent, in 2011, one year after Sam Bradford did it. The others were running backs Campbell (1978), Billy Sims (1980) and George Rogers (1981).

Murray started all 16 games, going 5-10-1 with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He ran for 544 yards and four more scores.

"I think everybody sets out with individual goals and I knew if I played well enough – that's not obviously the goal – but it was to do my part on the field," Murray said. "Lead my guys to wins and try to play as best as I can while being in the position to do so, and I had a lot of help around me."