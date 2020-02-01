Coming March 28-29: Arizona's 2020 outdoor expo

PHOENIX – The largest hands-on outdoor expo in Arizona is set for March 28-29 at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual Outdoor Expo will feature everything from wildlife exhibits and family fishing tanks to kayaking at the 90,000-gallon “Lake Paddlemore” and trying out firearms in a safe, controlled environment on the range.

“We’re not aware of any other free event of this scale that combines conservation, recreation and industry into such a welcoming environment for the public,” said Ty Gray, AZGFD director. “This is where people can find plenty of hands-on activities, see educational exhibits, test and purchase the latest equipment and products, and connect with social organizations that can provide countless ‘next step’ experiences to support their outdoor passions.”

Last year’s Outdoor Expo drew the largest two-day crowd in the event’s 15-year history. More than 52,000 people visited the Outdoor Expo and participated in the myriad activities available.

Another well-attended event is expected with more than 150 exhibitors, including outdoor recreation and conservation groups, government agencies and commercial vendors of outdoor products and services.



For more information, visit azgfd.gov/expo.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department