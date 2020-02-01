Coming March 28-29: Arizona's 2020 outdoor expo
PHOENIX – The largest hands-on outdoor expo in Arizona is set for March 28-29 at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual Outdoor Expo will feature everything from wildlife exhibits and family fishing tanks to kayaking at the 90,000-gallon “Lake Paddlemore” and trying out firearms in a safe, controlled environment on the range.
“We’re not aware of any other free event of this scale that combines conservation, recreation and industry into such a welcoming environment for the public,” said Ty Gray, AZGFD director. “This is where people can find plenty of hands-on activities, see educational exhibits, test and purchase the latest equipment and products, and connect with social organizations that can provide countless ‘next step’ experiences to support their outdoor passions.”
Last year’s Outdoor Expo drew the largest two-day crowd in the event’s 15-year history. More than 52,000 people visited the Outdoor Expo and participated in the myriad activities available.
Another well-attended event is expected with more than 150 exhibitors, including outdoor recreation and conservation groups, government agencies and commercial vendors of outdoor products and services.
For more information, visit azgfd.gov/expo.
Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites
- Tank rolls off trailer, hits truck in Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: